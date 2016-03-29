IT suppliers key to business innovation

The recently released report by the Department for Business and Innovation & Skills (BIS) suggests that businesses in the UK are recognizing the need for innovation, and are increasingly turning to technology for inspiration.

Commenting on the report's findings, managed services provider (MSP) company Annodata says IT service providers are "waking up to the critical role IT service providers have to play in supporting the innovation cycle.”

“These figures are highly encouraging and point to a shift away from the transactional, passive IT service provider relationships of old in favour of new, more collaborative partnerships,” says Annodata’s CEO, Rod Tonna-Barthet.

“The role of IT in supporting innovation is critical, but many businesses lack the vantage point, time and experience to be able to devise and maintain an IT strategy that will deliver the type of innovation required. IT service providers, in theory, have the skills and experience needed to support fundamental change, but that challenge is that many fail to properly get to grips with their clients’ business objectives.”

He added that, even though they are in the tech industry, the services provided are more about helping business change and less about tech itself. Approaching each client with the knowledge of their ‘pain points’, helps them make strategic recommendations.

Such recommendations can help businesses innovate, and ultimately, “add value to the bottom line”.