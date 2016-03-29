Microsoft has some surprises in store for Live Tiles at Build 2016

With Live Tiles, Microsoft has promised much but delivered little. This could be about to change.

We're just one day away from Build 2016, and there's a great deal of excitement about what could be revealed. Live Tiles, it seems, could be about to evolve into something useful.

The schedule for the developer conference has been posted online, and it sees Microsoft is entering full-on tease mode. At a session called 'What's New for Tiles and Toast Notifications', Microsoft promises a couple of surprises. Build is aimed at developers so it's hard to predict exactly what's in store, but Microsoft's description of the session is certainly titillating.

It might mean that we're close to seeing the genuinely interactive Live Tiles many have been asking for. The Build 2016 schedule on Microsoft Channel 9 gives nothing away, but does a great job of ramping up the intrigue:

"Notifications are an essential tool for engaging with your customers on Windows. We are building on the foundation of Action Center to give developers greatly increased flexibility in Adaptive Toasts. We will introduce a powerful API that enables a new class of apps to plug into the Notification pipeline and provide innovative experiences for users. Live Tiles are evolving with two highly-requested surprises that you won't want to miss".

There are only hours left to wait until we find out what the API changes will bring. In the meantime, what do you think Microsoft needs to do with Live Tiles and Toast notifications?