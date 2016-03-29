Teens would rather sell their private data than work

Just as with anything else in this world, teens are always better at understanding new trends, and according to a new nationwide survey, they know just how important their personal information is to digital businesses everywhere.

Some 1,000 13-17 year-olds have been surveyed by Realtime Generation (commissioned by Logicalis UK), and the results were published in the ‘Are you ready for the age of digital enlightenment?’ report.

Almost half (42 per cent) would rather accept £15 for their personal information, than work for that kind of money. “As consumers, teens clearly understand the commercial value of their personal data,” the report says.

They spend a lot of time online, too. According to the report, they’re online nine hours a day, either consuming or creating content. There’s an app for pretty much everything, and if there isn’t, they’re bound to make one. Eighteen per cent are currently learning how to code, and seven per cent have tried hacking.

The report suggests that this percentage means each classroom has at least one hacker, and that it’s extremely important for that potential to be channelled to the benefit of society.

“While some of the statistics around hacking and online behaviour may be alarming, it’s essential we recognise the economic potential of these instinctively digital teenagers. Whether creating new careers in an increasingly digitalised workplace, or nurturing the skills so sorely needed in the IT industry, today’s teenagers are better placed than ever before to achieve the efficiency and productivity promise of IT,” says Gerry Carroll, author of the report and marketing director at Logicalis UK-

“Public and private sector organisations should nurture and channel these talents, creating the right opportunities for these digitally enlightened teens to deliver their true dividend.”