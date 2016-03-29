Windows apps to sync across devices

Microsoft is apparently working on a new feature for Windows which will allow its users to switch from one device to another and essentially pick up where they left off, no matter what they were doing.

WinBeta was the one saying the upcoming Redstone update will contain "Pick up where I left off" feature. Neowin also compares it to Apple's Handoff feature.

So for example, if you were working on a Word document on your Windows 10 PC, you will be able to take your tablet (or smartphone), open up the Word app, and a prompt will show up asking if you'd like to pick up where you left off.

A Word document is a simple example, but apparently, the feature will work on pretty much everything.

This makes a lot of sense though, as Microsoft's whole Windows 10 idea was to create a full ecosystem spanning computers, tablets and smartphones, similar to what Apple has been doing for years.

The update will most likely be presented during the Microsoft annual developer conference Build, taking place on Wednesday.

For those users unaware of the new feature, there will be Cortana to remind them.

It is still unknown if Microsoft will brand the feature somehow. Some speculate Continuum might be the official name, but the simple “Pick up where I left off” is also being thrown around.

I guess we’ll just have to wait for the Build conference to find out. Lucky for us we won’t have to wait too long.