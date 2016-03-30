Coursera will now offer a degree program in computer science

The online education company Coursera has just released new statistics revealing that courses in data and computer science are the most popular with online learners in the UK. Almost a third of the course enrolments of the half a million registered users in the UK fall under this category.

In order to meet the growing demand for coursers in computer science, Coursera has decided to partner with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to offer a professional data science Master's degree.

This degree will give learners interested in computer science a much more affordable and flexible way to study at a fraction of the cost of a traditional on-campus or online master's degree. Coursera has also reimagined the way graduate-level education works by making it a “stackable” degree. Users will be able to try out a data science degree with a specialisation certificate program in cloud computing or data mining. If they wish to continue their studies, they will be able to transfer their completed course work toward the Master of Computer Science in Data Science (MCS-DS) degree.

The program is designed in such a way that it can be completed in as little as one year or over a longer period based on students' availability. Since the degree is stackable students will be able to earn meaningful certification as they work towards their degree which can be used to help them advance their future careers while they study.

Any user who registers on Coursera will have complete access to all of the courses that make up the degree. This includes lessons, activities and projects which have been developed by award-winning Illinois faculty. If they choose to earn the University of Illinois degree, students will need to complete additional course assessments and will have access to feedback, guidance and support from the university's faculty.

Admissions for the program open today and the deadline to apply for the Masters of Computer Science in Data Science will be 15 June, 2016.

Classes will begin on 22 August, 2016 for the first group of 150 students enrolled in the program. Larger groups will be admitted in the following months.

Image Credit: Monkey Business / Shutterstock