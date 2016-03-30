HPE unveils DRAM/NAND Flash hybrid

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveiled a new type of memory, which combines features of a standard DRAM with an SSD disk.

The new memory, designed primarily for servers, will not only provide higher speeds and better efficiency, but will also ensure that no data in the memory module is lost in case of a power outage.

This new technology, dubbed persistent memory, is named NVDIMM, which stands for non-volatile DIMM. It pairs 8 GBs of DRAM for speed, with 8 GBs of NAND flash for persistence.

Future versions will come in different capacities, the company said at the product’s unveiling.

According to the media participating in the unveiling, the product will be available early April, first as an option HPE's ProLiant Gen9 DL360 and DL380 servers. Its starting price, according to CRN, will be $899 (£624).

V3 says the new offering will be a great addon for servers running apps such as databases and online transaction processing, big data and searches, as it provides more speed and less latency.

"The technology is NVDIMM-N, which is a JEDEC-defined standard. It's actually a DIMM form factor, so it looks and feels like a regular memory DIMM," said Richard Slyfield, HPE's server options category manager for EMEA.

"On one side of the DIMM it has 8GB DRAM that provides the performance, and on the other side is an 8GB Nand flash that provides the persistence, so in the event of a power failure, any active data will be dumped to the Nand flash rather than being lost."