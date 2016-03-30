PC design important for employee satisfaction, survey says

Do you want satisfied workers? Give them a well-designed PC, a good and secure mobile device, and let them work when they want to, where they want to.

Those are, in a nutshell, the results of a new research by Redshift Research, which had asked 1,016 people, across France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.

For 90 per cent of IT decision makers, device security is a current concern, because in the last 12 months, a quarter of Europe’s businesses have been breached.

That has resulted in less than a third (32 per cent) being completely confident in the level of security offered by their current devices.

The report also says that PC design is important – for 69 per cent of IT decision makers it must allow for mobility, and 77 per cent believe it can improve job satisfaction.

“The way that we’re seeing our customers use their business devices is continuing to evolve and is resulting in greater collaboration, mobility and productivity for users,” said John O’Reilly Director of Corporate, Enterprise & Public Sector and Personal Systems at HP. “However, this new way of working also presents a real challenge for IT decision makers in ensuring that their devices remain secure whilst being able to provide beautiful, stylish products that match the productivity and design demands from their employees.”

In case you were wondering what might be wrong with your current PC setup, that’s mostly unattractive design (27 per cent), and short battery life (25 per cent).