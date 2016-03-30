Popular consumer IoT devices proved vulnerable

Security firm Bitdefender examined the security measures of four popular IoT (Internet of Things) consumer devices and says they're completely unsecure, putting people who use it at risk of identity theft.

The results were published in The Internet of Things: Risks in the Connected Home report.

It examined four devices: LIFX Bulb (a smart lightbulb), MUZO Cobblestone audio receiver (Wi-Fi audio receiver), LinkHub (household lighting manager), and WeMo switch (remote controller for electronic devices).

Bitdefender says that in the meantime one of the devices in question has had its issues ‘partially resolved’, while the other three remain vulnerable.

In most cases, hackers can obtain the local Wi-Fi network’s credentials, which opens the door to a wide array of other information. Bitdefender says that in order to prevent such vulnerabilities, IoT manufacturers must take an ‘integrated home cybersecurity approach’.

“That means shifting from device-orientated security to a solution able to protect an unlimited number of gadgets by intercepting attacks at the network,” the company says.

“Four billion internet-connected devices promise to take our homes to an unprecedented level of comfort, however, this digital convenience is taking its toll on our private lives,” states Catalin Cosoi, Chief Security Strategist at Bitdefender. “As we have seen in the early stages of IoT development, gadgets designed for the home can talk with each other, yet they risk being overheard when communicating sensitive data.”

Radu Basaraba, Malware Researcher at Bitdefender, states, “IoT vendors need to prioritise security before their devices become hugely popular, leaving millions of people at risk from cyberattacks. The IoT opens a completely new dimension to security where the internet meets the physical world. If projections of a hyper-connected world become reality and manufacturers don’t bake security into their products, consequences can become life-threatening.”