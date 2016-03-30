'Prestigious' US law firms hacked

A number of 'prestigious' US law firms has been hacked, with the possibility of the attackers stealing valuable information.

The media just started reporting on the incident today, even though it occured during the summer of 2015.

Law enforcement agencies are now involved, investigating the matter to see if the hackers managed to steal any information, The Wall Street Journal says, adding that two high-profile firms, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, are among those hacked.

The companies involved gave just limited information, while The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office and Federal Bureau of Investigation, conducting the probe, didn't want to comment.

Cravath said the incident was a 'limited breach' and that it's 'not aware that any of the information that may have been accessed has been used improperly'. The two companies represent Wall Street banks and Fortune 500 companies in 'everything from lawsuits to multibillion-dollar merger negotiations'.

Cyber-attacks against businesses are on the rise, with phishing and spear-phishing techniques, followed by ransomware placement against those hacked, usually result in company downtime and huge mitigation expenses.

Even though large businesses are often targets (J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, or Sony Pictures Entertainment, to name a few), hackers are also targeting 'ordinary' people.

In fact, recent studies have shown that almost half of all people in the UK fear they'll have either their identities, or their banking data stolen.

This fear is based on the information that 20 per cent of Britons suffered some kind of cyber-attack.