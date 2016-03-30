Security and privacy still holding back BYOD adoption

Thanks to the benefits that it offers in terms of productivity and employee satisfaction, BYOD remains a popular option for many companies and the market is predicted to be worth $360 billion by 2020.

But a new report from Crowd Research Partners in conjunction with some leading data security vendors, including Bitglass, Blancco Technology Group and Check Point Technologies, provides a conflicting portrayal of BYOD security barriers and adoption trends in the workplace.

The biggest factors inhibiting BYOD adoption are revealed as security (39 per cent) and employee privacy (12 per cent). In contrast, management opposition (three per cent) and user experience concerns (four per cent) rank much lower.

The survey results also show that one in five organisations suffered a mobile security breach, primarily driven by malware and malicious Wi-Fi. It’s not too surprising then that security threats to BYOD are a burden on organisations' IT resources (35 per cent) and help desk workloads (27 per cent).

Despite increasing mobile security threats, data breaches and new regulations, only 30 per cent of organisations surveyed say they are increasing security budgets for BYOD in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 37 per cent have no plans to change their security budgets.

"BYOD can be a tough nut for organisations to crack", says Pat Clawson, CEO of Blancco Technology Group. "Despite its many benefits, our study found that 21 per cent of organisations have experienced a data breach resulting from BYOD or corporate-owned mobile devices. This often creates a chicken-or-egg scenario - where organisations contemplate whether to push forward with BYOD without having complete security controls in place, or to postpone until they can be absolutely certain data won't be leaked.

"To change this, we need to educate businesses on the full scope of mobile security risks and technology solutions that can help them protect data across the entire lifecycle - and get the C-suite to understand the impact on overall business growth".

The complete report is available to download from the Blancco Technology website and there’s a webinar to discuss the findings on 14 April.

