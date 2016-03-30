Toshiba will continue to sell PCs to European Businesses

In response to reports claiming Toshiba would leave the PC industry entirely, the company has confirmed that it will continue operating in the business to business PC market. However Toshiba will be exiting a few regions to shift its focus entirely to selling PCs in the US and Japan.

On 31 March, Toshiba will be putting the necessary changes into motion that will allow it to retire from the global PC business. The company will close all of its commercial offices in the US, Europe and Latin America.

This move has been in the works for sometime and poor sales in 2015 pushed Toshiba to make drastic changes. In 2015 the company sold 2.8 million notebooks combined in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This is a 38 per cent decline from the number of notebooks Toshiba was able to sell in those regions in 2014. The company also closed out last year with a lost of $4.5 billion and had to cut 7,000 jobs.

In December of 2015, Toshiba began working on a plan to revitalise the company and we are now seeing how this plan will unfold for the company and for consumers. Business to business sales will continue within Europe and the company is hoping to offer IoT solutions to European businesses. However consumer PCs from Toshiba will no longer be available in Europe and Latin America so that the company can focus on its core business and rebuilding what was once a quite reputable brand.

Hopefully the new management team Toshiba has put in place and its revitalisation plans can help the company rebuild.

Image Credit: arindambanerjee / Shutterstock