5 reasons why SMB's should be backing up in the cloud

Today is World Backup Day 2016, a day to raise awareness of the vital role that data now plays in our everyday lives.

It is surprising that more SMBs are not leveraging the cloud for backup. Here are five reasons why, and what needs to happen.

The initial data “seed”

Some SMBs have held off on backing up data for so long, that the prospect of initial data transfer to the cloud is daunting. The initial backup can take way too long (causing problems for production systems) as well as incur high network costs and invoke security concerns. SMBs need a way to achieve a seamless, faster, more cost-effective initial transfer.

Lack of support for existing storage systems

Some SMBs rely on other forms of storage and backup like NAS, and have gotten comfortable with this approach. One major drawback is that the ideal of offsite backup can be lost, but these companies don’t want to scrap their NAS investments and do a “rip and replace.”

SMBs need solutions that allow them achieve the benefits of off-site, cloud-based backup, without losing the tried-and-true solutions that have served them well for years. In other words, they shouldn’t have to throw out the baby with the bath water.

Productivity

According to the same survey mentioned above, a sizeable portion of SMB IT workers (about one-third) think that daily backup is not an efficient use of their time. They view it as too time-consuming and laborious – a huge productivity drain.

Vendor lock-in

The cloud is notorious for introducing a level of vendor lock-in never seen before. SMBs may view cloud-based data backup as a proprietary trap that they want to avoid, especially as other company initiatives that could benefit from the cloud evolve. Rightfully so, they may want to keep their cloud options open. For this reason, cloud backup tools must foster greater openness and support for a variety of clouds, in order to acknowledge the reality of constantly changing priorities and meet prospective customers’ desire for flexibility.

Security

To be sure, moving data to the cloud brings its own set of concerns, particularly security and vulnerability to breaches. Cloud backup tools can benefit by letting customers retain control over the keys to their kingdom, through techniques like user encryption.

Alexander Negrash, Director at CloudBerry Lab

