Dell prepares for VR by boosting its server offerings

Dell today announced new offerings, hoping to give its contribution to the world of virtual reality.

First, it has announced upgrades to some of its servers, as it says VR will make an impact on the enterprise, thus powerful servers that can handle the demanding visuals of virtual reality must be available.

With that in mind, the Dell Precision Tower 5810, 7810, 7910 Workstations and Rack 7910 have all been upgraded with new Intel Broadwell EP Processors. Dell says they are “ideal for professional modelling, analysis, and calculations.”

Processors aside, they’ve also gotten new graphics cards, new PCIe drives with up to 4x faster performance, as well as up to 1TB of DDR4 memory, running at 2400MHz.

“Dell Precision has been delivering immersive computing experiences for many years including 3D immersive caves, simulation and military applications. This next generation of VR brings immersive visualisation to the masses by democratising the technology,” said Rahul Tikoo, executive director and general manager, Dell Precision workstations. “The implementations are endless, and Precision aims to address the need for more rigor when professional creators demand the utmost in performance and reliability while building incredible VR content.”

Dell has also announced its refined criteria for optimal VR experience, regardless if you’re creating it or consuming it. VR-ready solutions can be defined through three criteria, including minimum CPU, memory and graphics requirements, qualified graphics drivers, and passing performance tests, be it either Dell’s, ISVs or 3rd party benchmarks. The Dell Precision Tower 5810, 7810, and 7910 Workstations and Rack 7910 can be purchased directly on Dell.com with these new upgrades starting April 5, 2016.

