HPE unveils new servers equipped with NVDIMM

We recently had a story about Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveiling NVDIMM, a DRAM/NAND Flash hybrid, and now it has introduced new servers featuring the technology.

The new server options, HPE ProLiant Gen9, will not only feature these new memory modules, but also state-of-the-art processors, fast data transfers, speedy SSD drives, smart authentications and cloud migration solutions.

“As the industry’s leading server vendor, HPE is committed to bringing new infrastructure innovations to the market that enable organizations to derive more value from their data,” said Peter Schrady, senior vice president and general manager HPE ProLiant Servers and Enterprise & SMB Segments. “We are delivering on that commitment by integrating Persistent Memory technology into our server portfolio, as well as delivering enhancements that will allow customers to increase agility, protect critical information and deliver new applications and services more quickly than ever before.”

Besides the 8GB NVDIMM memory modules, the servers will feature the new Intel Xeon platform, designed to support up to 22 cores and memory speeds of up to 2400MT/s. The HPE NVMe SSD drives will offer up to 2TB of storage, and with TCG Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 specification 1.16, the server " provides a tamper-resistant environment to prevent unauthorized access.

BitLocker will also be supported, the company confirmed.

In terms of pricing, the company failed to give any specifics, saying the price depends on the server configuration you opt for. Still, more details can be found through the HPE Partner Finder.

