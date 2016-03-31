Lenovo becomes Nexenta's server partner

Chinese computer maker Lenovo and the Open Soruce-driven Software-defined Storage company Nexenta recently announced they're partnering up and heading to the market with a joint product.

The new offering is aimed at businesses requiring storage for a range of enterprise workloads such as virtualisation, OpenStack clouds, file sharing, backup and archiving.

The partnership will see Nexenta bring its software-defined storage to Lenovo's x86 servers.

The solutions will be based on Lenovo's System X and NexentaStor offerings, for storage from hundreds of terabytes to petabyte scale.

"Rapid data growth coupled with modest budget increases are forcing vendors and customers to rethink their storage strategies by leveraging software-based storage as an alternative to traditional storage to meet their business demands,” said Henry Baltazar, research director for Storage at 451 Research. “Lenovo is an established server provider with extensive international reach and by now leveraging a partnership with Software-Defined Storage pioneer Nexenta, the company is in a position to offer customers comprehensive storage solutions unavailable via legacy storage companies.”

According to the two companies, pricing will vary, depending on the capacity and media types.

Customers can, the duo have said, expect cents per gigabyte for complete systems, together with three years of technical support. NexentaEdge solutions will follow soon thereafter, it was added.

“Lenovo recognises Software-Defined Storage as the strategic storage solution to deliver revolutionary economics for enterprise and cloud storage needs,” said David Lincoln, general manager of the storage business unit at Lenovo. “With Nexenta we will deliver innovative, trusted, and scalable enterprise storage solutions, leveraging Nexenta’s deep storage software R&D skills and Lenovo’s proven enterprise servers. The solutions will give customers the freedom to scale their data to meet business needs today and tomorrow.”