UK workers' digital skills could use more financing

Businesses in the UK know their employees could be more digitally savvy, but still fail to invest enough funds to finance digital upskilling. Currently, businesses spend, in average, £109 per employee on digital upskilling, even though 47 per cent agree new skills would improve productivity.

What’s more, their investments in the next five years will be increased by 19 per cent.

Instead, they usually just hire younger workers, which are digitally skilled ‘by default’. They defend this stance by saying (45 per cent of them said this) that older workers are slower in picking up new skills.

Digital skills regarding online security are most wanted (27 per cent), further proving the case that cyber-security is at the centre of many companies’ attention. Other digital skills in high demand are the ability to analyse large data sets (23 per cent), social media skills (21 per cent), cloud-based tools and services for both collaboration and storage (20 per cent), design (19 per cent), website building (16 per cent), coding (15 per cent), and video production (10 per cent).

“The digital revolution is having a profound effect on our lives by dramatically changing the way we live and work and interact with one another. Although in many ways this is empowering, it can also be challenging, because it requires people and businesses to acquire, retain and consistently develop new skills and understanding to truly benefit,” said Ashok Vaswani, CEO of Barclays UK.

“At Barclays, we began this journey by focusing on helping colleagues build digital skills. We are committed to Barclays continuing to play a major part in making Britain the most digitally empowered nation on earth, sharing our own insights with our customers and with businesses of all sizes.”