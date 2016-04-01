Acer launches Chromebase for meetings

Acer wants to handle all your video conferencing woes. The company just announced the new touchscreen Chromebase for meetings, an all-in-one solution for video conferencing.

The solution includes all the necessary hardware, software, services and support needed to run your virtual meetings.

First, Acer says this is the largest screen of all Chrome OS devices on the market, sporting a 24-inch, Full HD (1920 x 1080) display. Boosted with IPS technology, the screen has a viewing angle of 178 degrees, with accurate colours in this angle range.

It also comes with four microphones and two speakers, making sure you hear everyone clearly, and that you’re heard clearly.

The HD camera is adjustable, and has a chassis that can tilt from five to 30 degrees. The device utilises Google Hangouts, which allows up to 25 people across a wide array of devices, including computers, tablets and smartphones.

In terms of pricing, Acer says the Chromebase for meetings will be available at $799 in the US (around £560), including the management and support fee of $250 (£175) for the first year.

The device is also available in other countries, including the UK, Canada, Ireland and Australia, although detailed pricing for each individual country has not been disclosed.

The company did say, however, that exact specifications and availability will ‘vary’ by region.