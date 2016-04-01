Amazon wants to buy a stake in HERE maps

Amazon is looking to expand its cloud services by purchasing a stake in HERE maps.

Currently the company is owned by Audi, Daimler (Mercedes) and BMW. Amazon wants to provide cloud computing services for HERE maps and by buying a stake in the company it may be able to secure a position doing so.

HERE maps has set itself apart from its competitors by focusing on being cloud based. Amazon has the experience providing cloud infrastructures for large corporations and this could be a perfect fit for the company.

In August 2015, BMW, Audi and Mercedes purchased HERE maps for $2.8 billion and the three German auto-makers have been actively looking for new partners to join. So far there has been interest not only from other companies in the automotive sector but also from companies within the tech sector as well.

BMW, Audi and Mercedes took the initial risk involved when they made the decision to purchase HERE maps. By adding Amazon's expertise along with other powerful partners, the company could put itself in a position to expand and will be more than prepared for a future where a company is only as good as its cloud.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock