HP upgrades its Workstations

It's like all of the major computer manufacturers had a secret agreement to offer the best of their devices on April 1 2016.

The best part is, this is no April Fool's joke. First it was Intel, then Lenovo, then Acer, and now – HP.

The company announced today significant upgrades to its HP Z Workstations, bringing system expandability, better speeds, more cores, more everything!

Oh yes, I almost forgot – there's also the HP Z Turbo Drive G2 1 TB PCIe SSD, "HP’s fastest Z Turbo Drive solution to-date”.

Let’s take a look at the refreshed HP Z840, Z640 and Z440 desktop workstations: they now come with next generation multi-core Intel Xeon processors, also allowing faster memory speeds, so we can expect up to 2400MHz and up to 44 physical cores per-workstation.

Then, there are the new graphics cards from NVIDIA Quadro and AMD FirePro, all rounded off with either Microsoft or Linux operating systems.

The HP Z Turbo Drive G2 1 TB PCIe SSD delivers up to four times the read performance of traditional SSDs at a “cost that’s remarkably similar” to traditional ones.

“The addition of our latest Z Workstations and Z Turbo Drive demonstrate HP Inc.’s unwavering commitment to professionals who consistently push the limits of technology to bring the world and the universe life changing innovations,” said Jeff Wood, vice president, Worldwide Product Management, Workstations and Thin Clients, HP Inc. “As the requirement of big data intensifies, the HP Z portfolio will continue providing increased reliability, performance and innovation for customers working on everything from mission critical space endeavours to energy exploration and blockbuster films.”

The workstations should be available “in April”, with no exact date available. US pricing starts at $1,299 (£910), $1,759 (£1,231) and $2,399 (£1,679), respectively, while the SSD should cost around $799 (£559).