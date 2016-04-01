Intel announces multiple offerings for the Cloud

This Friday, Intel has unveiled a range of new products, aimed at businesses looking to cloud for growth. The products include a new processor, a couple of new SSD disks and “tens of thousands of new clouds”.

First, the company announced the Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 v4 product family, built on the 14nm process technology. The device has 20 per cent more cores and cache than the prior generation, and also supports faster memory. It comes with enhanced security features, all adding up to it being a key element for SDI.

Then, there’s the Intel SSD DC P3320 and P3520 Series drives, the first Intel SSDs to use the 3D NAND technology of highest density. It also unveiled the Intel SSD DC D3700 and D3600 Series, Intel’s first dual-port PCI Express SSDs featuring the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) protocol.

The ‘tens of thousands of clouds’ is in fact multiple signings and teaming up Intel has done with various businesses.

The company has announced partnerships with CoreOS and Mirantis for virtual machine-based app orchestration. Then, there’s the partnership with VMware, bringing Centres of Excellence, made to accelerate cloud deployment.

The ‘world’s largest cloud application testing cluster’ was also announced, in partnership with Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

The announcement was rounded off with the new Storage Builders program, aiming to ‘accelerate the industry’s use of cloud-ready, next-generation storage solutions’.

“Enterprises want to benefit from the efficiency and agility of cloud architecture and on their own terms – using the public cloud offerings, deploying their own private cloud, or both,” said Diane Bryant, senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Data Center Group. “The result is pent-up demand for software-defined infrastructure. Intel is investing to mature SDI solutions and provide a faster path for businesses of all sizes to reap the benefits of the cloud.”