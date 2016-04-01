Lenovo announces new servers

Lenovo has been busy. The company just announced a new set of servers, new software offerings and products, all aimed to make life easier for businesses.

The new Lenovo servers come equipped with Intel's latest processor, allowing the Chinese manufacturer to break six performance world records across virtualisation, database, high performance computing, and high frequency trading workloads.

The new data centre offerings include a one-socket and two-socket rack and tower servers, integrated blade systems, dense High Performance Computing (HPC) systems, systems management software, and products in partnership with ISVs.

The new 1U single-processor System x3250 M6 rack server, based on the Intel Xeon E3-1200 v5 series processors, is built to handle workloads like email, file, print and Retail Point of Sale.

The refreshed servers include the two-socket 2U System x3650 M5, System x3550 M5, ThinkServer RD450, RD350, ThinkServer TD350, Flex x240 M5, and NeXtScale nx360 M5.

Then, there's the XClarity solution, which ‘simplifies systems management’, enables mobile access and ‘reduces deployment steps by 75 per cent’, and deployment steps, from 60 minutes for non-managed systems to six minutes.

The announcement was rounded off with two new reference architectures, the VMware Software Defined Data Centre and Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack.

“Our completely enhanced server and solutions portfolio empowers customers to accelerate their business decisions, maximise data centre uptime, and simplify their IT management. With six new world records, Lenovo servers deliver faster performance than any competitor across virtualisation, database, HPC, and high frequency trading workloads,” said Madhu Matta, vice president of server, storage and solutions, Lenovo Data Center Group.

“These speed gains, combined with enhancements to our powerful resource management tool Lenovo XClarity, enable customers not only to accelerate their system performance but also dramatically reduce their deployment and management time. Lenovo is committed to delivering purpose-driven innovation, choice and flexibility, and leading management and industry solutions to our customers while providing a phenomenal experience.”