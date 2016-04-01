Seagate launches world's first USB-powered desktop hard drive

Many times in life, we must make decisions. Often, there can be two paths - both with pros and cons. Ultimately, we must make a choice, potentially making a sacrifice.

A good example of this is USB hard drives. "Laptop" variants, at 2.5 inch, can be powered by USB bus, while "desktop" models, at 3.5 inch, need a dedicated power cable. When it comes to capacity, however, the desktop variants offer more. Ultimately, you must choose which is more important - more storage or less wires. Today, this changes, as Seagate unveils the Innov8 - the world's first USB-powered desktop hard drive.

"There is still an abundance of consumer electronics that require an external power supply, placing a premium on power outlets. With advancements in USB 3.1 technology, major manufacturers like Apple are beginning to rely on one connection-type for everything. Today, with the introduction of Seagate's new Ignition Boost Technology, Innov8 is the world's first 8TB desktop hard drive that does not need to be plugged into a power outlet. Similar to a standard car requiring a battery kick to start the engine, Ignition Boost together with USB 3.1 enables Innov8 to thrive off bus power. No dedicated power source or adapter required", says Seagate.

This is huge news, as using an 8TB USB drive used to mean being tethered to a wall outlet. Now, you can be more mobile - free to find a comfortable place at a coffee shop or hotel that may not have a free outlet.

The caveat, however, is that it requires the reversible USB Type-C and USB 3.1 - things most computers do not have. As time marches on, it will become standard, however. For now, only certain machines, like MacBook, Google Pixel, and others, can truly take advantage.

Besides being convenient, fast, and having a ton of capacity, the drive is also beautiful. The aluminum body and its fins make it look elegant, and should help with cooling too. The subtle blue LED looks exquisite.

If you want to purchase the Seagate Innov8, it will be available in April for $349.