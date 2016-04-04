How do candidates prefer to be contacted by recruiters?

The UK is home to almost 30 million workers, according to research from Creditsafe. A quarter of these workers are discontent with their current position of employment. In 2015, the UK saw over 1,400 new recruitment agencies start up and this is only estimated to rise. Such agencies act as a vehicle in helping people find a job suitable to them. But how do these agencies contact job-seekers, and is that method really the most effective way? In order to answer this question, Laudale.com has conducted a OnePoll asking 1,000 adults in the UK who are in full-time or part-time employment, but currently dislike their job, how they would prefer to be contacted by recruiters.

It was evident from the survey results that email was the most preferred method of contact, with 792 respondents in agreement, making up a whopping 79.2 per cent of the responses. When the recipients were asked to elaborate on why they would prefer to be contacted via email, they highlighted that it enabled them to receive important information, even when they are unable to speak. A further elaboration on the matter drew upon email being a more ‘personal way of discussing the opportunity’.

Which age group favours email?

A breakdown of the results enabled a close inspection of the age of ranges who participated in the survey. From the 792 respondents who felt that email was the most appropriate method of communication, it was apparent that 226 of these were between the ages 25-34. In descending order, this was followed by 35-44 year olds, 45-54 year olds, 18-25 year olds and finally, those who fell under the category for the ages 55+. It is fair to assume that email was the most appropriate method for those who are likely to deal with them in a professional manner on a daily basis.

Traditional communication still has a part to play

The second most popular method of contact was a phone call, with 38.7 per cent of responses. For many, a phone call enables getting ‘to the point of business straight away’, allowing one to ‘talk freely’. The choice of phone call was heavily dominated by those living in Wales, highlighting the aforementioned point around phone calls being far more appropriate to those in rural areas, as a pose to those in heavily populated areas. Whilst a phone call is indeed far more ‘personal’, for many it enables a second platform of communication, by which people can take to a phone call after emailing each other, in order to discuss further information.

Results also indicated that LinkedIn was the third most favourite platform for communicating with recruiters. LinkedIn is not only a great way of viewing an individual’s credentials but it also acts as a mechanism to store records and log important information. Conducting a study around the ages that voted for this method of contact, where we saw that 82 respondents were aged 25-34, 58 were aged 35-44 and only 11 were aged 55+, it was soon apparent that LinkedIn was a popular method for those who grew up during the key development in technology.

This survey acts as an insight around how individuals prefer to be contacted by recruitment agencies. Methods like email and text allowed candidates to ‘consider the request’ and reply in their own time, although many felt that text was not a professional form of communication. A number of candidates expressed how they struggled to convey themselves over the phone. They said they felt far more confident when writing at their own pace. These results will help recruiters to find the most effective way to connect with prospective future candidates.

Kat Kynes, Head of Content at FireCask