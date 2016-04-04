HP boosts Z Workstations with NVIDIA VR Ready systems

HP and NVIDIA are teaming up to offer developers an easier time building virtual-reality content.

The joint effort will see HP's Z Workstations upgraded with NVIDIA's VR Ready systems, equipped with NVIDIA Quadro professional GPUs.

The new systems, which can come with up to two NVIDIA Quadro M6000 24GB cards, support the Scalable Link Interface (SLI), GPU Affinity API and VR Synchronization technologies, doubling the rendering power of even the most demanding VR applications and practically eliminating image tearing.

The two companies are confident the new systems can provide ultra-high frame rates and low latency, even with the most demanding of data sets.

Certified configurations include the HP Z240 Workstation with NVIDIA Quadro M5000, HP Z640 Workstation with NVIDIA Quadro M6000 and the HP Z840 Workstation with dual NVIDIA Quadro M6000 graphics.

“We are embarking on a new frontier that will change how content producers and artists develop the most immersive, visually stimulating content available,” said Jeff Wood, vice president, Worldwide Product Management, Workstations and Thin Clients, HP Inc. “HP Z desktop workstations with NVIDIA graphics are the ideal combination for this new content creation era.”

“VR is expanding beyond gaming to revolutionize fields across everyday life — like medicine, architecture, education, product design and retailing,” said Bob Pette, vice president, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. “Our VR Ready initiative makes it easy for professional users to adopt VR technology to make better, more informed decisions and perform their best work.”

Pricing starts at $4,363 (£3,057), the companies added.