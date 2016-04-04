IBM to acquire Bluewolf for $200 million

IBM is expected to announce on Thursday that it has reached a deal to acquire the Bluewolf group for $200 million.

Bluewolf is a consulting company that focuses on aiding other companies in using Salesforce and other cloud-based software applications. IBM plans on adding the company to its Interactive Experience (iX) unit. The iX unit itself is a part of the company's Global Business Services division which does consulting on a massive scale.

Bluewolf was founded in San Francisco in 2000. The company's co-founder and CEO Eric Berridge wanted to change the stale software consulting business. He met with his former boss at Oracle, Marc Benioff in 2002 and it was during that meeting that Bluewolf found its calling to help businesses use Salesforce in a more effective way. The company has worked alongside almost 9,500 companies to help them do just this.

In recent months IBM has been eager to acquire companies with experience working in the cloud. In January, it acquired Ustream which hosts cloud-based video for an estimated $130 million. IBM also purchased the digital assets of the Weather Company for more than $2 billion.

IBM has been positioning itself to move from being a hardware company to one that focuses on bringing its customers business software and services over the cloud. This latest acquisition shows that the company is committed and willing to make the necessary investments to do so.

Image Credit: majestic b / Shutterstock