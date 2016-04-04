Managing millions of IoT devices is a serious challenge

The Internet of Things presents a great opportunity for businesses to innovate, grow and earn more, but managing thousands, or even millions of connected devices presents the biggest challenge and the biggest obstacle, a new survey has shown.

The survey was conducted by DevicePilot (previously 1248), and it polled 50 companies planning to deploy IoT applications at scale across different industries.

Without proper device management, businesses risk not growing, not increasing revenue and not branding.

According to the report, 12 per cent of businesses deployed more than a million of devices, while 82 per cent deployed just 1,000, or even less. However, 70 per cent plan on increasing the number to the millions, and 20 per cent predict going into billions.

“It is clear that most IoT companies are currently managing their connected products manually or by a mixture of manual and automatic processes,” said Pilgrim Beart, CEO at DevicePilot. “But as projects move from pilot to deployment at scale, the time and operational cost of manually logging-in to each device to perform an upgrade or check if it is working becomes a major barrier. Automatic asset management, monitoring and lifetime support are essential for the long term success of the IoT.”

