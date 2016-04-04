Mobile working means improved productivity and savings

Working outside of the office has its benefits, and the new survey by mobile data capture specialist, WorkMobile, confirms the idea.

According to the survey, workers that don't need an office to get their work done are usually more productive, and are saving money for their company. The survey polled 200 business owners and 200 mobile workers.

Seventy-two per cent of workers have claimed to be more productive when working mobile, and 52 per cent of companies confirmed this approach has improved their workforce’s productivity.

Thirty-nine per cent of businesses said this approach has also saved them money.

But working mobile doesn’t mean working less – 63 per cent claimed this means longer hours, although 26 per cent said they didn’t mind the overtime.

“From office workers who want the flexibility of working mobile, to businesses that want to drive productivity from their logistics personnel or monitor all types of labourers on construction sites, mobile working is affecting pretty much everybody in the world of work”, said Dr Moneeb Awan, managing director at WorkMobile.

“The findings of our report show that it’s becoming a more attractive prospect for both employees and businesses, with both sides notably feeling the benefits from this flexible way of working. Giving staff the freedom to work from home or out on site means they can schedule their job around other commitments and support a healthy work-life balance.”

“However, with many feeling that mobile working is causing them to unwillingly work extra hours, it’s vital that businesses are fully supporting staff and teaching them how to use their mobile devices effectively so that they know when to switch off.”