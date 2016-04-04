MSI's new laptop will make you weep a little inside

MSI has a new laptop to make your head a little dizzy.

The new machine, built mostly for graphics designers, with special emphasis on virtual reality, comes with some nasty hardware, including NVIDIA's latest GPU, a ton of RAM and a couple of exclusive VR-related technologies.

The MSI WT72 is a true beast, sporting Intel’s 6th generation Core-i7 and Xeon processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA Quadro M5500 GPU. Two fans included, so overheating should not be an issue.

MSI says Quadro M5500 is the "world’s fastest mobile GPU, delivering up to 35 per cent performance increase over previous models, with 2,048 cores for optimum speed and power.”

Then, there are the Dynaudio speakers featuring Nahimic Audio enhancer for all that jazz, True Color Technology screens with Adobe RGB certification, offering wide viewing angles, and the SteelSeries backlit keyboard with Silver-Lining Print.

In terms of connectivity, the computer comes with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 connectors.

Besides the sickening hardware, the WT72 also has VRWorks, featuring VR content rendering tech called Multi-res Shading, and Content Priority.

“The WT72 with NVIDIA’s M5500 Quadro GPU is the world’s first VR Ready mobile workstation and can blaze through the most demanding tasks,” says Andy Tung, president of MSI Pan America. “NVIDIA powers our workstations, from the ultra-powerful WT72 to the super lightweight WS72 and WS62, and we are delighted to partner with them to drive the VR revolution into a new dimension.”

Prices vary depending on the hardware, but the cheapest of the bunch starts at $5,499 (£3,850), and going up to as high as $6,899 (£4,830).