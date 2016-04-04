Why omnichannel marketing success is all about utilising data

Think about your ‘on-screen’ activity every morning. For me, it starts with checking social media messages on my phone when I wake up, then I might search the news on my commute to work. I’ll then sit down at my desktop and perhaps catch the full interview from an earlier news piece.

These are all opportunities for marketers to connect with me. This is normal behaviour for many and if you add in smartwatches and other emerging tech, the amount of devices we use is growing to a point where we are dependent on a consistent experience across all of them.

And yet Experian’s latest findings point out that only 4 per cent of brands have integrated the customer journey across channels. So despite the data insights marketers have from the growing number of devices being used by consumers, marketers must build a picture of the consumer from scratch each time they change platform.

So how can the multi-device consumer be engaged in a personalised and assistive way, without having to do all the legwork for each device? The answer lies in embracing all these internet connected devices under a data-led, omnichannel strategy with the set intention of holding a coherent conversation throughout the customer journey.

Cross-device consistency

Channels cannot be broken between specialists for online, video, search, social media etc. Dividing in this way produces a breeding ground for digital advertising misdemeanours. For example, if I were looking for a new bicycle helmet and bought it on my laptop, the mobile advertising specialist used by the bicycle retailer won’t have sight of the purchase and therefore sets about the thankless task advertising the same bicycle helmet again on my phone, much to my annoyance.

Omnichannel means marketers need to fit the whole puzzle together. Long-lasting relationships with consumers are established when brands connect and align their marketing processes under one umbrella, making the task of navigating a constantly growing landscape far easier and less prone to mistakes.

Connecting the dots

‘Personalisation’ may not spring to mind when thinking about data, but this doesn’t have to be as technical and robotic as you would think. After all, technology is continuously becoming more intuitive and assistive for consumers, so there’s no reason why it can’t work in the same way for marketers.

Why bother spending time guessing who your consumers are when you can be sure through data? Go back 15 years, you wouldn’t have advertised a children’s farmyard toy set on the notice board of a pet store because it wouldn’t have been obvious that this would generate the interest you hoped for. Today, connecting bits of anonymised data allows marketers to gather and understand audience insights across their online behaviours, which can help brands determine what messages will resonate and how they should be delivered.

Getting it right

A marketer that really understands the value in all this is Kraft Heinz, who worked to gather first-party data, better understand their consumers, and create meaningful content and experiences across multiple devices. Kraft Heinz now leads content creation with data, using the numbers to help them learn what their consumers need to know and the foods and recipes they want.

By distributing this content at the right time and the right place, Kraft Heinz’s brand name is at the forefront of consumers’ minds along the ‘purchase funnel’. Through actions, engagements, behaviours, and understanding how they eat and what they cook, Kraft Heinz creates more relevant messages which in turn increases engagement.

There’s no denying that we live in a distracting world filled with endless opportunities for brands to spread their message across many different devices and in many different ways. But without using data, marketers cannot get to grips with who their consumers are, what their purchasing habits are, along with their likes and dislikes.

Data-led omnichannel marketing provides a chance for brands to cut out all the irrelevant advertising noise and provide true 1:1 interactions with consumers in the right context, at the right time, in a connected and more relevant way.

Richard Robinson, Managing Director of EMEA at Turn

Image source: Shutterstock/Carlos Amarillo