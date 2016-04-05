Businesses are neglecting their digital customer experience

New research from Dimension Data published in the 19th edition of its Global Contact Centre Benchmarking Report reveals that organisations are unclear in regard to who controls and manages the digital channels of their contact centres.

The research was made possible thanks to contributions from 1,320 organisations in 81 countries across 14 industry verticals.

While telephone interactions are highly controlled and are managed, tracked and quality controlled by contact centres, the same level of vigour is not applied to the digital channels contact centres are using to interact customers. For this reason the customer experience of many companies weakens through its digital presence.

Only half of the respondents surveyed said that they track the quality of customer experience on their companies' digital channels. This is quite low when compared to the 89 per cent of respondents that keep track of customer experience on phone calls. 82 per cent responded that they have a system in place to identify sales opportunities over the phone while only 60 per cent have a similar system set up to do so when relating to customers digitally.

Many call centres are also missing data on the cost and time per interaction when using digital channels. There is clearly a disconnect between how companies monitor customer experience on the phone versus via the Internet.

40 per cent of organisations responded that their digital channels are unable to meet the existing needs of their businesses. Only 19 per cent of the respondents were confident that their call centres could meet future requirements.

Dimension Data's research highlights the ever growing need of businesses to apply the scrutiny they do to their customer experience via telephone to the digital channels of their business.

Image Credit: ilikestudio / Shutterstock