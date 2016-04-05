Fujitsu updates its PRIMERGY server lineup

Fujitsu has refreshed its PRIMERGY range of servers, offering business users faster and more reliable devices, while consuming less energy.

The company says it's unaware that the one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work with servers, thus offering a range of classical towers, racks, blades and slimline nodes for clusters, and dedicated rack models for service providers and hosters.

The new servers now come equipped with the Intel Xeon E5-2600 v4 product family processors, and DDR4 RAM memory modules going up to 2,400MHz.

Fujitsu says its dual-socket servers now have a 20 per cent better system performance, compared to previous generations. It backs this claim up with "seven current benchmark world records”.

Besides performing faster, these servers also have an increased threshold for safe operation – from 40 degrees to 45.

“You wouldn’t construct a building without solid foundations. It’s the same when you construct your ICT infrastructure. Datacentres need to support our customers’ business requirements and business models,” said Uwe Neumeier, vice president and head of Datacentre for EMEIA Product Business at Fujitsu.

“In our digital age, IT enables businesses to be more competitive, efficient and effective. Our X86 server line is a key enabler to businesses and supporting ICT processes, especially in the software defined datacentre space: Whether it’s in a medical practice, for an ERP system in a production plant or the collaboration platform connecting a global workforce. Without a solid business centric datacentre foundation, no enterprise can expect to enjoy the consistency and flexibility it needs to stay competitive and excel.”

Fujitsu didn’t say how much the new devices will cost, saying that prices may vary, depending on region, model and configuration. They can be bought directly from Fujitsu, or via distribution partners.