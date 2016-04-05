Mobile is now officially King of retail

Mobile phones have basically taken over shopping, new figures by enterprise cloud commerce solutions Demandware show.

In its Demandware Shopping Index 2015 Recap and Q4 metrics, it says that all the growth in visits and baskets, as well as the majority of share of order growth, went to mobile phones.

This has, however, come at the expense of tablets and computers, which have seen a significant decline.

For tablets, traffic and order share was reduced by 11 per cent, while for computers, the figure is down 6 per cent.

On the other hand, traffic share on mobile phones rose 36 per cent – to 42 per cent.

Order share has seen an increase, as well, jumping by 37 percentage points to 31 per cent.

“In 2015, the shopper went mobile. This is driving the mobile-first mandate for retailers. More and more shoppers are interacting with brands for the first time through their mobile devices,” said Rick Kenney, head of consumer insights at Demandware. “Particularly when targeting millennials, who overwhelmingly experience a brand for the first time on their phone, it is necessary to provide a simple and quick experience.”

Demandware also points to a couple of trends that retailers should keep an eye out this year. First and foremost, as shopping becomes more personalised and tailored, the amount of time spent on site is dropping.

Secondly, there has been an increase in cart creation – a good sign for omnichannel retailers. “Baskets are now the currency of cross-channel engagement,” the company says.

Finally, it was said that shoppers expect special discounts and free shipping, but still customised and exclusive experience is what comes first.

“Attraction is the driver of digital commerce expansion,” said Kenney. “The large increase in the number of shoppers choosing digital is a clear sign that shopping behaviours continue to evolve and move to digital.”