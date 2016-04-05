Tech salary expectations drop by 12 per cent and size still matters

What are the trends driving the careers of tech professionals? A new report based on information gathered from the Woo platform, which allows workers to find jobs with companies that offer they things they really want, reveals what has changed in the first quarter of 2016.

The Woondex (Woo Index) shows there has been a 12.6 per cent drop in salary expectations compared to the final quarter of last year. However, there's an 8.2 per cent increase in the number of workers looking for a better work-life balance over the same period.

The San Francisco Bay Area is still the most popular location for tech workers in the US, but its appeal could be waning as there's a 6.9 per cent increase in the number of Bay Area workers who say they are willing to relocate. The most popular choice for those who want to move on is New York, followed by Seattle.

It seems that size matters too, at least for businesses, with 82.6 per cent wanting to work at larger companies compared to only 76.5 per cent willing to work at startups.

The most in demand technologies are Java (18.2 per cent), NodeJS (15.2 per cent) and AngularJS (14 per cent). When it comes to sectors big data/cloud is still most popular, followed by health and finance.

