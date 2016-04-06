BBC has £560m to spend, tech suppliers invited

Tech suppliers in the UK will love to hear that the BBC will soon publish details of its upcoming enterprise ICT and hosting services tender later this month.

The tender, and the following deal, is reportedly worth £560 million, and will replace the £2 billion deal it had with Atos for a number of years.

Through the tender, the BBC is looking for a "single contracting entity", to supply it with end user compute services, hosting platforms, application services, and a technology service desk.

The details of the plan were outlined, albeit briefly, in the Prior Information Notice (PIN), which was published last week.

“The BBC, through its Aurora Programme, is planning to undertake a procurement process for the provision of a range of enterprise ICT and hosting services,” it says in the PIN.

“The BBC is implementing a ‘tower model’ co-ordinated by an internal service operation management (SOM) organisation. The successful supplier shall be expected to co-operate with the BBC, its commercial and service management functions and the BBC’s other suppliers in this tower model and across the organisation.”

Prior to the tender, the BBC has invited all 'suitably experienced and capable suppliers' to attend a Market Warming event. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18 at New Broadcasting House, London, W1 between 13:00 and 14:30.

This is, so far, the second deal issued through the Aurora project, aimed at overhauling the Atos deal in order to save some money, among other efforts.

A BBC spokesperson told The Register, that the corporation expects to make 'significant savings' under the Aurora model.

"He said the corporation had already saved "tens-of-millions" by renegotiating its contract with Atos and extending it for another three years”, the Register reported.

Image credit: Credit: Flickr / m0gky