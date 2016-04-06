IBM and SAP collaborate to drive digital transformation

IBM and SAP will be joining forces to help drive the modernisation of their clients' systems and processes to facilitate their success in the digital economy.

The companies will be collaborating to increase customer value through the use of cognitive extensions, enhanced customer and user experiences and industry-specific functionality. All of which will be enabled both on site and through the cloud by SAP's Business Suite 4 HANA software (S/4 HANA).

IBM and SAP will store the resources needed for this operation in both Waldorf, Germany and Palo Alto, California. The two companies have a long-standing partnership and this move will deepen their ties to one another. They will also make use of global IBM and SAP innovation centres to help showcase new solutions and thought leadership.

SAP is committed to helping businesses seize the opportunities that exist in the digital economy and through its collaboration with IBM it will be able to provide customers of both companies with a model of how to innovate new business models and outcomes that were previously unimagined.

The two companies intend on working together to further develop cloud-based solutions, on-premise solutions, cognitive capabilities, customer and user experiences, integrated services and industry-specific road maps.

IBM plans to use the power of its cognitive APIs to develop cognitive solutions for SAP's S/4 HANA software.

The SAP Global design and IBM Interactive Experience (ix) teams will work together on predesigned experiences that clients' customers and employees can use for their businesses. These experiences can also be further customized to suit companies own personal needs.

IBM and SAP have worked alongside one another for quite some time but this new partnership could benefit the clients of both companies as they work towards transforming their businesses to compete in the digital economy.

Image Credit: Wichy / Shutterstock