Poor backup tech is holding back adoption of next generation databases

Businesses are showing increased interest in developing their infrastructure to support distributed, scale-out databases and cloud databases, but a lack of robust backup and recovery technologies is hindering adoption.

Backup and recovery is cited by 61 per cent of enterprise IT and database professionals as preventing adoption. However, 80 per cent believe that deployment of next-generation databases will grow by two times or more by 2018.

These are among the findings of a new report from data protection specialist Datos IO which looks at the concerns of IT leaders and the benefits they cite surrounding the rising demand for distributed applications and adoption of scale-out databases.

Other findings are that 75 per cent of respondents predicted that next-generation databases will influence their organisational growth in the coming 24 months. The majority of apps (54 per cent) deployed on next-generation databases sit in the analytics category, with business management, IoT and security apps coming close behind.

MongoDB and Cassandra lead the way in distributed database deployment, followed by cloud-native databases from Microsoft and Amazon. Some 89 per cent of enterprise IT database professionals say that backup and recovery (as a function of storage) is critical for production applications.

"This survey shows IT application and database professionals clearly understand that for organisations to ride this unprecedented tide of data agility, they also need to innovate data storage, specifically for distributed backup and recovery," says Tarun Thakur, co-founder and CEO of Datos IO.

"To deploy and scale next-generation applications, enterprises must be sure that data can be managed and recovered over its lifecycle at scale. To unlock the full potential of data, it is imperative that businesses fill data their protection gaps now".

There's a summary of the findings in infographic form below and you can find out more at the Datos IO site.

Image Credit: Oleksiy Mark / Shutterstock