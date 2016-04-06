Red Hat launches a blockchain initiative

Yesterday, Red Hat announced the OpenShift Blockchain Initiative – a new effort aimed at fintech start-ups and financial services independent software vendors (ISV), experimenting with the emerging blockchain technology.

The initiative can help businesses create hosted blockchain solutions, while Red Hat will manage container application deployment, as well as support.

ISVs will get access to the OpenShift dedicated environment, training workshops, enablement materials, go-to-market activities, and OpenShift Commons membership.

“As enterprises begin to explore the use of blockchain application software, OpenShift Dedicated can provide a well-suited platform for a streamlined, more secure development environment,” said Ashesh Badani, vice president and general manager, OpenShift, Red Hat.

“The hosted container application platform environment, combined with Red Hat’s support and enablement training, offers partners and developers interested in building blockchain applications greater confidence that they can move toward these cloud-based services.”

The OpenShift Dedicated platform, launched back in December last year, became a popular offering for container application platform customers, the company said in a press release. It offers the power and flexibility of OpenShift’s core platform, as well as the open-source Docker container, and Kubernetes orchestration technologies.

Through OpenShift Dedicated, fintech start-ups and other companies, including financial institutions, can use blockchain-based solutions to develop new and updated transaction apps.

“This platform supports the development of smart contract solutions and can allow developers to build and deploy their blockchain applications within minutes,” said Andrew Keys, co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise.

“The collaboration was a logical direction and BlockApps is incredibly excited to work with Red Hat as the first blockchain provider on the OpenShift platform.”

ISVs interested in knowing more can sign up here.