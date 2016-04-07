A third of consumers don't trust contactless payments

Even though contactless payment is on the rise, both in terms of how much money goes around, as well as how many people are using the new service, many people still don't trust it.

Those are the results of a new survey conducted by business intelligence research consultancy Future Thinking, together with Toluna.

The two asked more than 2,300 people about their attitude towards contactless payment.

Almost a third (31 per cent) said they didn't trust the new service. Taking a gender-related look, males (35 per cent) have shown less trust than females (29 per cent). The fear has made them never use contactless payment.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) of people younger than 35 said they never pay by contactless as they don't trust it. Among 55's and older, that percentage jumps to 43 per cent.

Fourteen per cent said they don't know if their card is contactless-enabled or not, and 27 per cent said £30 is the maximum amount contactless payments should be.

“It is clear from recent figures that there has been a huge increase in the number of purchases using contactless technology,“ said Noreen Kinsey, Senior Research Director at Future Thinking.

"This reflects consumer desires for quicker payment methods and increased convenience. As with all new technologies there is still some reluctance towards this technology, particularly amongst older age groups, who may be further isolated as we move towards mobile pay and other tech-enabled purchase solutions.”