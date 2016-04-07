Adallom is now Microsoft Cloud App Security

Microsoft announced today that it will be renaming the cloud security firm Adallom it bought last year for $250 million, as Microsoft Cloud App Security.

This move is part of the security plan that the company's CEO Satya Nadella previously outlined in a lecture last year. Microsoft has been buying security companies and creating its own security tools to help reach its goals.

Microsoft Cloud App Security will enable a companies' IT administrators to detect what cloud apps are currently being used by employees. Research from Microsoft suggests that the average employee uses 17 cloud-based apps at work. IT departments are unaware of the apps employees are using and also of how much confidential data is leaving their companies.

Cloud-based apps from Microsoft as well as third party apps will be detectable by Microsoft Cloud App Security. This is all part of the company's new strategy to allow its apps and software to work cross-product and cross-platform, even in situations where the products are either directly or indirectly competing with Microsoft.

The company has realised that it can no longer keep Office and its other popular programs and services walled in within Windows and that now it must work to offer consumers and businesses the best Microsoft has to offer no matter what platform they choose to use.

The cofounder and CEO of Adallom, Assaf Rappaport, is eager to see what the company will be capable of with Microsoft's resources. It will have access to the Azure security stack and will be able to scale in ways that were previously unimaginable before the acquisition.

