Fon's Wi-Fi can now be purchased with Pay with Amazon

People in the UK looking to get online while on the go, now have a new option. Telecommunications company BT, together with global Wi-Fi network Fon announced that it is now possible to purchase Wi-Fi access through Pay with Amazon.

Customers no longer need to use their credit cards in order to make purchases for Wi-Fi access. Instead, they can use their Amazon account's payment details for an efficient and convenient way to shop online.

With just a few taps, customers can get online regardless of the device they're using, be it a smartphone, tablet or a computer.

“Pay with Amazon allows us to bring the customer experience to the next level and provide a secure and seamless connection experience,” said Alexander Puregger, Fon’s CEO. “By partnering with Amazon, we are able to provide customers with a familiar payment option that they already know and trust.”

Fon is the UK's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than five million hotspots nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be working with BT and Fon to offer customers a familiar and trusted way to purchase WiFi access at millions of hotspot locations across the UK,” said Patrick Gauthier, vice president, Amazon Payments. “Pay with Amazon makes it easy for millions of customers around the world to pay using their Amazon account.”

Fon is a global Wi-Fi company, founded by entrepreneur Martin Varsavsky back in 2006. Its goal was to cover the entire globe with Wi-Fi connectivity, and it currently has more than 18 million of hotspots all over the world.

Image source: Shutterstock/Georgejmclittle