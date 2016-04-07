IBM partners with DocuSign to drive trust in the cloud

Clients of IBM’s software and services will soon be capable of embedding eSignature and Digital Transaction Management, through the IT giant’s new strategic global partnership with DocuSign.

DocuSign is working with IBM Cloud - with a 47-data centre footprint - to provide customers with access to public, private, and hybrid cloud services. DocuSign’s APIs will also be available through Bluemix, which will be key to embedding eSignature and DTM functionalities within IBM’s Cloud platform.

Many of IBM's 100 MobileFirst for iOS apps – such as those for the banking, retail and telco industries - and users of IBM solutions for human resources and Enterprise Content Management will benefit from the partnership.

IBM also plans to collaborate with DocuSign on a range of Business Process Services solutions aimed to help increase accuracy, speed, and compliance for customers in industries such as home mortgage origination and procurement.

“Cloud offers a way for companies to get started with digital in an agile way, quickly delivering tangible value as they step-up to long-term digital transformation. While companies might be moving assets to the cloud or leveraging near-real time technology to gather insights into what their employees worry about, there is an inherent analog issue when it comes to business processes that require authenticated signatures. This transformation is rapidly changing and through this strategic global partnership, IBM and DocuSign intend to help enterprises accelerate this process,” said Inhi Cho Suh, general manager, IBM Collaboration Solutions,

Along with the announcement, DocuSign announced that it has experienced a 125 per cent year-over-year customer growth in the DocuSign Global Trust Network, which translates to more than 225,000 companies and more than 85 million users with nearly one million transactions per day.

Image Credit: majestic b / Shutterstock