Data breach affects 15,000 National Childbirth Trust users

The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) has suffered a data breach resulting in the email addresses, usernames and passwords of 15,085 users being compromised.

The charity has informed users of its website about the incident and is regretful that it occurred. The NCT has alerted the police in regard to the breach and has also reached out to the UK's Information Commissioner.

While email addresses and user names have been compromised, user passwords were protected by encryption so those behind the breach have been unable to access further user information including the financial or personal data of users of NCT's site.

"We stress that no financial or personal details are held as part of this data so no financial or personal details have been accessed," a spokesman said.

The breach was detected on Wednesday and the charity quickly alerted all of its users and advised them to change their encrypted passwords as a necessary safety measure.

The National Childbirth Trust is based out of London in Euston Square and the charity offers support to hundreds of thousands recent and expecting parents.

Image Credit: Ahuli Labutin / Shutterstock