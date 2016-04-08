Facebook ad scam leaves users vulnerable to payment card fraud

ESET researchers have spotted a scam campaign on Facebook that steals the social network users’ payment card details. Instead of buying luxury sunglasses at a 90 per cent discount, shoppers might end up victims of a payment card fraud.

In several countries, among them Slovakia, Czech Republic, Chile, China, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, Facebook users are facing a wave of spam advertisements that are spread via hacked Facebook accounts which attackers have taken control of using malware and social engineering tactics.

Without the owner’s consent, they post pictures promoting heavily discounted Ray-Ban sunglasses. When trying to buy them at bogus e-shops, the victims face several risks. On top of losing few dollars on counterfeit goods, their payment card details fall into the hands of the crooks behind the campaign – and as their data travels across the internet unencrypted, anyone can intercept it to steal money.

Additional details about the scam, as well as ESET’s recommendations to avoid falling victim to it, can be found in an article on ESET’s official blog, WeLiveSecurity.com.

Image Credit: Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock