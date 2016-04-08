Superfast Broadband reaches 90 percent availability in the UK

Thinkbroadband.com has revealed that the government in the UK has reached its target of providing superfast broadband to 90 per cent of homes and businesses.

In 2009, the Labour Government released a report entitled “Digital Britain” that put the government on the path to put broadband in more homes and businesses. A year later, the new coalition announced that it would fund the project to implement superfast broadband with speeds faster than 24 Mbps in 90 per cent of homes and businesses in the UK. The intended deadline was before the General Election 2015.

The goal has been reached but the target date was missed by a few months. The Government's next target is 95 per cent availability of superfast broadband by the close of 2017.

Reaching the goal of 90 per cent availability is commendable due to the fact that such a large infrastructure project was achieved successfully albeit past the end of 2015's fiscal year.

Andrew Ferguson, editor of thinkbroadband.com said: “The first cabinet delivered under the Government’s BDUK programme was in December 2012 in North Yorkshire when the UK stood at 67.5 per cent superfast coverage so in three years and three months we have come a long way. However, it’s worth noting expectations have changed vastly in that time, including the proportion of MPs’ correspondence that now appears to be about broadband issues.

"The case in point being the one in ten who can’t access superfast broadband or in some cases have no broadband at all, are becoming increasingly desperate for it."

