Toshiba announces 15 nanometre SSD drives

Toshiba has just announced its new Q300 SSDs that will use high performance 15nm flash memory technology.

The drives will be 2.5 inches in width and 7 millimetres thick and will feature reduced power consumption as a result of the move from 19nm to 15nm flash memory. The Q300 series is aimed at consumers interested in upgrading their existing PCs while the Q300 Pro series is ideal for business professionals who need extra performance in their high end workstations.

The Q300 will be available with either 120GB, 24Gb, 480 Gb or 960GB of storage to meet the budget needs of all users while the Q300 pro will only come in three varieties: 256GB, 512GB or 1024GB.

All of the SSDs feature a SATA III interface that is backwards compatible and offers maximum data transfer rates of 6 gigabytes per second.

The Q300 series will offer native command queuing (NCQ), self monitoring analysis and reporting technology (S.M.A.R.T) and zeroing TRIM. The Patrol Read and Toshiba's proprietary Quadruple Swing-By Code (QSBC) error correction technology to protect data from corruption will only be available with the Pro model of the Q300. Both drives have received a MTTF rating of 1,500,000 hours.

Toshiba will begin selling the Q300 and Q300 Pro SSDs in April 2016.

