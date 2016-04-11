5 ways robotics are influencing the future of technology

Thanks to early visionaries, like Da Vinci and Archytas of Tarentum, the last several hundred years have been spent looking ahead toward our emerging robotics-infused lifestyle.

Scientists anticipate a future that will be profoundly impacted by the introduction of robotics technology into mainstream society, inspiring a world unrestricted by natural limitations.

Nano robots

Scientists have already developed nanobots that are programmed to recognise 12 types of cancer cells. Once harmful cells are identified and disabled, these tiny machines will release a therapeutic chemical agent designed to aid in the healing process. With clinical trials approaching, the cure for cancer and other life-threatening illness may be closer than most people believe.

Lab Robots

For years, the use of machines, like the PlateCrane EX, for micro plate handling has been commonplace in larger research facilities. Not only is the role of robotics in these medical environments expected to further automate liquid-based processes, such as identifying microorganisms, but the use of human involvement during these ordinary tasks will become increasingly rare.

Avatars

Although scientists haven't discovered a way to reverse the aging process, they seem to have managed a few interesting loopholes. In religious and superstitious circles, spirits are said to find connections to the physical world by living inside a host. The ability to transfer human consciousness to a machine became reality in 2012, when Tirosh Shapira successfully controlled a robot from inside an MRI. It's only been a few years and the race to the first fully capable avatar is already well underway.

Security Robotics

According to irobot.com, battle-ready machines are widening the gap between people and harm. And while machines are becoming more prevalent in the field, infiltrating and accessing potentially hazardous territory, security robotics is finding a more personalised application. The challenge is making robots smarter. However, as they become more intuitive they'll require less human involvement.

Swarm Robots

Swarm robots, integrated into ordinary households, will perform typical chores, such as collecting small toys. They are designed in various shapes and sizes, and with the right numbers, they can gather to form virtually anything. Ultimately, they will accomplish more meaningful tasks like human rescue. Scientists are teaching them to understand the human body, which will enable them to respond accurately in emergency situations.

The world where robots and humans work alongside each other, in fact, is no longer science fiction. Technology is reshaping society, for future generations, in a way that will be nearly unrecognisable to past generations.

Photo Credit: Willyam Bradberry/Shutterstock