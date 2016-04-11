Embedded analytics is winning the battle against traditional BI

Business users are adopting embedded analytics two times more than traditional Business Intelligence (BI) tools, according to the results of a new study from self-service analytics firm Logi Analytics.

The fourth annual State of Embedded Analytics Report found that 43 per cent of application users leverage embedded analytics regularly, as it continues to improve user satisfaction and increase end-user adoption.

“The report shows that demand for self-service analytics is expanding beyond data analysts to everyday users, who need to monitor and measure key performance indicators,” said Brian Brinkmann, vice president, Logi Analytics. “If organisations want to see these users be successful, they need to offer analytics within the business applications they are using every day.”

87 per cent of application providers said that embedded analytics is important to their users (up from 82 per cent in 2015) and resulting in the general view that the rate of adoptions is expected to increase to 52 per cent within the next two years.

Furthermore, the study found that embedded analytics has become a top priority business decision makers - 36 per cent identified the CEO or executive management team as the primary drivers of adoption - and 65 per cent of application providers plan to invest with the next 12 months.

Improved customer satisfaction and increased revenues are two of the primary reasons for this, both of which were cited by 93 per cent of application providers.

The report surveyed more than 500 business and technology professionals, ranging from C-level executives to product managers and software engineers at companies of varying sizes.

Image credit: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens