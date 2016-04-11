Huawei going all-in on cloud, wants everyone to join

For Huawei, the future is in full cloudification and digitisation of services. That’s exactly what it will do with its own services and is encouraging everyone to follow suit.

According to a press release following the announcement, Huawei’s rotating CEO Eric Xu says his company is committed to becoming an advocate, promoter, and leader of the full cloudification of products and solutions.

" In the All IP era, we proposed our Single strategy, which effectively supported the development of operator customers,” Xu said. “Nowadays, as we face the digital transformation of different industries, we advocate full cloudification to build efficient networks and agile competitiveness.”

" At the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2015, we proposed the Real-time, On-demand, All-online, DIY, and Social (ROADS) experience model to define the features of a superior user experience. This year, we have introduced the “All Cloud” strategy, which focuses on delivering a ROADS experience,” he added.

Huawei has identified three steps to full cloudification:

Pooled hardware resources

Fully distributed software architecture

Full automation

The new strategy means the entire network will move to a datacentre-oriented architecture, revolving around three core aspects: The FusionSphere (Cloud OS), FusionInsight (Big Data platform), and FusionStage (distributed Platforms as a Service – PaaS).

"Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) standardizes and virtualizes equipment and hardware on ICT networks. However, even with NFV, we still adopt a traditional method for managing the software architecture and operations model. If we can move another step forward and use the cloudification concept to make network software fully distributed and automated, we can realize Network Functions Cloudification (NFC),” Xu said.

Photo Credit: wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock