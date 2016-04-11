Huawei report: UK moves up the rankings for economic digitisation

The UK has improved on its efforts to digitise its economy, it says in Huawei's new report.

According to the China tech giant's 2016 Global Connectivity Index (GCI) released today, the UK is in fifth place, moving one place up from last year.

The report looks at how 50 countries are progressing with the digital transformation of their economies. The transformation is based on investments in five key tech enablers: Internet of Things (IoT), Broadband, Data Centres, Big Data and Cloud.

Overall, global improvements have been seen, the report says, with average national connectivity levels five per cent higher compared to a year before. The top three developed economies are the United States, Singapore, and Sweden, while the leading developing economies are the United Arab Emirates in 19th place, Qatar in 21st, and China in 23rd.

“A revolutionary shift is occurring in the way the world works, with economies across the planet going digital fast. Nations that are in the early stages of economic digitization should develop long-term technology plans that include broadband and data centres to reap the benefits of enhanced growth,” said Kevin Zhang, president of Huawei corporate marketing.

“Developed economies wanting to capitalize on their frontrunner ICT status should invest more in cloud, big data, and IoT technologies and solutions to experience the full benefits of a digital economy.”

The report splits the countries in three distinct groups, with Starters being those who are at the start of their digitisation efforts, Adopters being in the middle of the process, and Frontrunners being those who show the greatest digital development.

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Yorkman / Shutterstock