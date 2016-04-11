Live blog: Day two at Cloud Expo Europe

What's that you say? You want to talk about cloud? Well, luckily for you that's not a problem, as this week sees the return of Cloud Expo Europe to the ExCel Centre in London.

Last year's event was co-located with Data Centre World and received a record-breaking 15,286 visitors. But, this year is expected to be even bigger, with two new shows being added to the event stack in the form of Cloud Security Expo and Smart IoT London.

As usual, Cloud Expo is boasting a world-class speaker line up of over 500 industry leaders to help tackle the key business and technology topics surrounding the cloud, with representatives from the likes of Deloitte, Ikea Systems, British Gas, the Home Office, Ticketmaster, PwC and Adidas-Group all in attendance. The full speaker line up can be found right here.

In terms of keynotes, Sebastian Krause - General Manager for IBM Cloud in Europe - will be hosting a session about cloud being "the new normal for the digital economy" and Charles Nasser - CEO of Claranet - will outling some of the key cloud trends happening in Europe at the moment.

We're going to be coming to you live at Cloud Expo Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, so stay tuned for news, updates and pictures from the event.